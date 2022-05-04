iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.22. 4,400,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,369. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
