iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,369. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

