iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $162.16

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $162.16 and last traded at $164.02, with a volume of 3075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

