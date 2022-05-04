iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $162.16

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $162.16 and last traded at $164.02, with a volume of 3075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.08.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.