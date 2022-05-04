iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $264.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.40 and a fifty-two week high of $297.30.

