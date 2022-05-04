iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $243.08 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.46.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

