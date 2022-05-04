iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Trimmed by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,136.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,934,471 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74.

