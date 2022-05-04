Ispolink (ISP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.96 Million

Ispolink (ISP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Ispolink has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $1.90 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00030523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00099428 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

