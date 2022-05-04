ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives GBX 561 Average Price Target from Analysts

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 561 ($7.01).

Several analysts have commented on ITM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.87) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.81) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.50) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 500 ($6.25) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of ITM stock traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 313.10 ($3.91). 1,193,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,204. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 366.47. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 208.24 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.15 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

