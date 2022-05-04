Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Trading 4.8% Higher

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.60. 3,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 258,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.
ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Itron by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
