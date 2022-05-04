Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Trading 4.8% Higher

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.60. 3,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 258,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Itron by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

