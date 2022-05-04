ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.99

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 21039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

ITVPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get ITV alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%.

About ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.