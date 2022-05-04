Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.46. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $14.34.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
