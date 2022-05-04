Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.46. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $14.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.