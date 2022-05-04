Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-$4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.930-$1.942 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.33. The stock had a trading volume of 555,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,478. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

