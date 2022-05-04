James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
James Halstead stock opened at GBX 233 ($2.91) on Wednesday. James Halstead has a 1 year low of GBX 225 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.
James Halstead Company Profile (Get Rating)
