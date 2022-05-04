James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

James Halstead stock opened at GBX 233 ($2.91) on Wednesday. James Halstead has a 1 year low of GBX 225 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Get James Halstead alerts:

James Halstead Company Profile (Get Rating)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.