Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

JHG stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 46,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 691,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 201,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2,059.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

