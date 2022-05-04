Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Shares of JREIF remained flat at $$4,900.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,572.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,590.21. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4,777.00 and a 52 week high of $5,600.00.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

About Japan Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.