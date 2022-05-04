Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Shares of JREIF remained flat at $$4,900.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,572.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,590.21. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4,777.00 and a 52 week high of $5,600.00.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
