Jarvis+ One Day Trading Volume Reaches $128,128.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $353,148.56 and approximately $128,128.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00030119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00099316 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

