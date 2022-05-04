Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CL King lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 2.01. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

