Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on L’Air Liquide S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Air Liquide’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIQUY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($160.00) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €185.00 ($194.74) to €187.00 ($196.84) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $36.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

