JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JELD-WEN in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

NYSE JELD opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 30.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.