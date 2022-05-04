Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 22,593 NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.