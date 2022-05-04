Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 24,558 Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,257,000 after acquiring an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,244,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,927,000 after acquiring an additional 818,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 445,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,002,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

