Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.21 Million in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,050,000 after buying an additional 229,556 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 674,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.78 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

