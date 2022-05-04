Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.35 Million in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 83,767 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 69,375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.04. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

