Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,143,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZO. Citigroup decreased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

HZO opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $953.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

