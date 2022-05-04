Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,431 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

