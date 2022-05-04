Jennison Associates LLC Sells 21,574 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of KB Home by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

KB Home stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04. KB Home has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

