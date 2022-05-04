Jennison Associates LLC Sells 8,654 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $17,069,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $16,315,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 879,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 517,144 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $3,686,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 505,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 245,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $950.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.