Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,984 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Zai Lab by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zai Lab by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Zai Lab by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $181.92.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 488.16%. The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

