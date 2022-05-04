J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,893. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $125.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.09%.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JJSF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

