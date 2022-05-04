J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,993,000 after purchasing an additional 86,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

