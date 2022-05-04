JOE Hits Market Capitalization of $203.68 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $203.68 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001583 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00218591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00450957 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,678.25 or 1.87381859 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 223,139,246 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

