John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HTD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. 132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,582. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $275,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

