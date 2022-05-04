John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE HTD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. 132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,582. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
