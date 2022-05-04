John Lamon Acquires 625 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) Director John Lamon bought 625 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $12,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,461.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,913. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

SHBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $4,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 181,345 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,983,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 120.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,459 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

