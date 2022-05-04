Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.85.

JCI stock traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. 459,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

