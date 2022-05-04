JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 37,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 48,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

