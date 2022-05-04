JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 156,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 174,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 105,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,717,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 193,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,593,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $123.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,206,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,565,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day moving average is $150.71. The stock has a market cap of $361.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.89.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

