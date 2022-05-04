JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH) to Issue GBX 7.50 Dividend

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JCH opened at GBX 716 ($8.94) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.32 ($7.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 790 ($9.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £429.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 709.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 738.08.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Sutch purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £400.80 ($500.69).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

