JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,169,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after buying an additional 626,063 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 487,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 57,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,657,898 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42.

