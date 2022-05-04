JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,649 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,365,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,923 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,907,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,403,000 after purchasing an additional 219,867 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,888,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,052,000.

Shares of JMST remained flat at $$50.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

