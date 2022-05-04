Juho Parkkinen Sells 2,085 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $35,424.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $45,490.10.

On Monday, March 21st, Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72.

Shares of AI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,599. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.69.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after buying an additional 1,141,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,512,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

