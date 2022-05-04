K21 (K21) Price Down 2.1% This Week

K21 (K21) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. One K21 coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, K21 has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a total market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $79,208.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00030119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00099316 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,099 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

