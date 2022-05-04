Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant updated its Q2 guidance to $1.86 to $1.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.27. 24,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kadant has a one year low of $163.17 and a one year high of $240.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kadant by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kadant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kadant by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

