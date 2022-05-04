Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86 to $1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million to $220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.86 million.
Shares of KAI stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.67. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.89. Kadant has a one year low of $163.17 and a one year high of $240.47.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
