Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86 to $1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million to $220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.86 million.

Shares of KAI stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.67. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.89. Kadant has a one year low of $163.17 and a one year high of $240.47.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.