Kattana Reaches Market Cap of $3.94 Million (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Kattana has a market cap of $3.94 million and $117,525.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00004805 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00216691 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00038876 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00448902 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72,999.43 or 1.87400681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.