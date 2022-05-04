Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KMF opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $9.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
