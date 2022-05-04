Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KMF opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.8% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 197,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 274,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 50,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $2,563,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

