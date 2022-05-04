KBR, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KBR has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.00%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of KBR by 29.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

