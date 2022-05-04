Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.