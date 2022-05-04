Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 3,028 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $7,623,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.71. The company has a market cap of $361.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

