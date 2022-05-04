Keebeck Alpha LP Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.